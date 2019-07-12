Emergency road repairs force shutdown of stretch of eastbound US 36

Emergency repairs on a stretch of eastbound US 36 is expected cause lengthy delays this weekend.

The work will take place at Church Ranch Boulevard and will shut down the eastbound and managed lanes.

Traffic has been moved to the right-hand shoulder to keep one lane open but officials expect traffic to slow through the area.

Colorado Department of Transportation didn’t detail the nature of the damage that forced the shutdown but did note that the work is expected to take place through the weekend and possibly longer.