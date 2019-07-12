Edgewater Police issue shelter in place order for neighborhood due to ‘incident’

EDGEWATER, Colorado– The Edgewater Police Department has issued a shelter in place order for the area of West 25th Avenue and Fenton Street due to police activity, according to a Code Red alert sent out on Friday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet saying “EDGEWATER INCIDENT: Please avoid the area of 25th & Fenton. The 2500 block of Fenton is closed. Residents urged to stay inside. JCSO is assisting. Media stage at 26th & Fenton”

The sheriff’s office also added “Right now this is an active scene and we are working with Edgewater Police to gather and release more information soon. Please continue to avoid the area”

