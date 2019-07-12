Click It or Ticket campaign ramps up in Jeffco next week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Buckle up or pay up – that’s the message the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants to drive home beginning next week.

Beginning July 15 through July 21, the department will be conducting the third of three seatbelt enforcement operations, focusing on unincorporated rural communities and canyon areas to find sea tbelt violations.

Grants to fund the efforts are provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and CDOT and help fund more patrol deputies to specifically enforce local seat belt laws.

During the two prior seat belt enforcement operations this year, the Sheriff’s Office issued 562 summonses related to seat belt violations.

According to the Sheriff’s office, recent study shows that statewide, 14 percent of the motoring public drive unrestrained but account for more than 50 percent of the traffic related fatalities.