× Aurora school district employee charged with sex assault on a child

AURORA — An Aurora high school employee has been arrested and faces sex assault charges.

James Kevin Dolmas, 28, has been charged with sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and sexual exploitation of a child, both felonies, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

He was most recently a campus monitor at Rangeview High School in Aurora, but has worked for the Aurora Public Schools District since 2010, according to the release.

Police are asking any alleged victims to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6153.