90s continue with afternoon thunderstorms this weekend

The 90s continue today at 95 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The normal high right now is 90.

We'll see morning sunshine and a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms.

The Mountains start with sunshine and then isolated thunderstorms develop this afternoon. Highs in the 70s, 80s and a couple 90s.

Saturday starts sunny then watch for a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. This applies to the Mountains as well. Front Range highs at 90.

Sunday starts sunny with a 10%-20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs around 90.

Next week is shaping up warmer and drier than normal. The Monsoon is weak and late.

