29th Annual Automezzi Colorado – JDRF – July 21st

The 29th Annual Automezzi Colorado, presented by Ferrari of Denver, is rolling into town and will benefit JDRF to improve the lives and help find a cure for people with Type 1 Diabetes.  Automezzi Colorado is happening Sunday, July 21st, from 9am-1pm, at the Jeffco Fairgrounds Pavilion and Lawn. Gate admission on event day is $7.

