29th Annual Automezzi Colorado – JDRF – July 21st

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 29th Annual Automezzi Colorado, presented by Ferrari of Denver, is rolling into town and will benefit JDRF to improve the lives and help find a cure for people with Type 1 Diabetes. Automezzi Colorado is happening Sunday, July 21st, from 9am-1pm, at the Jeffco Fairgrounds Pavilion and Lawn. Gate admission on event day is $7.