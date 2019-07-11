The Melting Pot – Fun Fondue Patio Event – Helping Local Breast Cancer Patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our generous friends at The Melting Pot in Littleton are hosting a Fun Fondue Night on the Patio from 6-9pm, with LIVE Music! Buy your tickets now at SenseOfSecurity.org and help us raise money for local breast cancer patients! The 4-course meal includes your choice of premium cheese fondue, delicious salad, enticing entree of select meats, seafood, and veggies, and your choice of mouthwatering chocolate fondue, and two drinks!