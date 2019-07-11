Hot temperatures to stick around for much of next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The 90s have moved in across the Denver metro area and will be sticking around for much of the next week.

Friday will be another hot one with readings in the mid-90s.

There will be more clouds in the afternoon to provide some shade and an isolated gusty (more wind than rain) thunderstorm is possible.

The best chance for scattered (not everyone gets them) thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening. Despite the slightly higher rain chances, temperatures will stay in the low 90s.

For Sunday and all next week, the weather pattern will remain the same daily. Expect morning sunshine followed by afternoon clouds and only a stray gusty storm possible as temperatures stay in the 90s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.