AURORA, Colo.– Aurora Fire Rescue is investigating a structure fire at 4229 South Mobile Circle in Aurora.

Working structure fire 4229 S. Mobile Cr. PIO enroute. Update to follow — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 11, 2019

According to a tweet, the fire is under control. A public information officer is headed to the scene, also stated in the tweet posted Thursday morning.

Structure fire at 4229 S. Mobile Cr. called under control! pic.twitter.com/WiKjMv0jKG — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 11, 2019

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. We’re also still working to find out if anyone was injured in the fire. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.