Small brush fire breaks out west of DIA

DENVER — A small brush fire broke out west of Denver International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Airport officials said the flames and smoke were not having an impact on air travel into and out of the airport.

Crews were on the scene working to put out the fire.

Temperatures climbed into the mid-90s on Thursday, helping fuel the flames.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.