Polis to become first elected Democrat to speak at Western Conservative Summit in Denver

DENVER — Democratic Gov. Jared Polis will speak at the Western Conservative Summit at the Colorado Convention Center on Friday, it was announced Thursday.

It will be the first time an elected Democratic official will address the summit. He will speak at 9:45 a.m.

The summit is a two-day gathering for conservatives that works to enhance public understanding of issues related to faith, family and freedom.

More than 50 other people will speak at the conference, including Donald Trump Jr., Sen. Cory Gardner, Ken Starr and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Tickets cost $50 to $500 and are available on the summit’s website.