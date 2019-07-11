× Polis invites U.S. Women’s National Team to Colorado State Capitol

DENVER — After winning its second consecutive Women’s World Cup and fourth title overall, Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday invited the U.S. Women’s National Team to come to Denver to celebrate the championship.

Two members of the team, midfielder Lindsey Horan and forward Mallory Pugh, are from Colorado.

The announcement came as the governor held a news conference to push for Denver to be one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup when it is held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The Women’s World Cup win shined a spotlight on equal pay for the players.

The team was outspoken about being paid less than their male counterparts and are involved in a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender discrimination.

“We know you don’t always accept invitations by government officials, but let us just say that in Colorado we share your values of pay equity,” Polis said in a statement.

“That is why this year we signed the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act after years of gridlock. Coloradans know that closing the gender pay gap is fundamental for our workforce, our families and our economy.”