One person taken to the hospital after shots fired call in Conifer

Posted 8:03 am, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:04AM, July 11, 2019

CONIFER, Colo.– The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shots fired call in the 25,000 block of Snyder Avenue in Conifer near Aspen Park.

According to tweets sent for the sheriff’s office, one person was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the tweet, one suspect is in custody.

The tweet also states that the area will be an active crime scene for now, so please continue to avoid the area while the sheriff’s office investigates.

This is a developing story. We will have updates posted as soon as we get them.

