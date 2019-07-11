One person taken to the hospital after shots fired call in Conifer

CONIFER, Colo.– The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shots fired call in the 25,000 block of Snyder Avenue in Conifer near Aspen Park.

Please avoid the 25,000 block of Snyder Ave. in Conifer near Aspen Park. We're investigating a call of shots fired earlier this morning. It's an active scene. More info to come #jeffco pic.twitter.com/MvhGyEjVO9 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 11, 2019

According to tweets sent for the sheriff’s office, one person was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Regarding the incident on Snyder Avenue, one person was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One suspect is in custody. The area with be an active crime scene for now so please continue to avoid the area while we investigate #jeffco pic.twitter.com/alLWOnKI6V — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 11, 2019

According to the tweet, one suspect is in custody.

The tweet also states that the area will be an active crime scene for now, so please continue to avoid the area while the sheriff’s office investigates.

This is a developing story. We will have updates posted as soon as we get them.