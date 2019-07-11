More than 300,000 sign up to storm Area 51 to ‘see them aliens’

LAS VEGAS — More than 300,000 people have signed up to go to a Facebook event in September to raid Area 51 in southern Nevada to “see them aliens.”

The parody event, titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” was formed by a group of alien hunters who will meet at 3 a.m. on Sept. 20 near the U.S. Air Force Base to coordinate a plan of attack to reveal the truth, FOX10 in Phoenix reported.

The group then plans to raid the grounds in search of the captive aliens.

According to the event’s hosts (a page that posts memes and someone who streams video games on Twitch), the operation will involve running supernaturally fast — faster than the guards’ bullets can fly — but will be worth it to “see them aliens.”

Another 325,000 people said they were interested in attending.

Area 51 is a top-secret military installation in a remote area of the Nevada desert about 100 miles from Las Vegas. The purpose of the base remains classified.

Documents released by the CIA in 2013 suggest it has more to do with spy planes than alien aircraft.

The CIA chose the area in 1955 for the secret Lockheed U-2, a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft. There have also been hundreds of nuclear weapons tests.

“Although the commonly preferred official name for the facility today is the Nevada Test and Training Range at Groom Lake, both the names Watertown and Area 51 were used as official names for the facility,” according to a brief history by the CIA.