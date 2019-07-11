× MOMS Kids Consignment Sale – 8/17

Who: MOMS (Mothers of Multiples Society)

What: Kids Consignment Sale

When: Saturday, August 17th – open to public from 10a – 2p

Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to again support the annual MOMS Kids Consignment Sale. The public is invited to come shop from a wide selection of childrens items including clothing, furniture, toys and more!

Be sure to come out and browse over 40,000 items of gently-used baby’s and children’s clothing, baby gear and activities, toys – books – games, bedding, sports equipment – backpacks, furniture (including cribs), nursing equipment, feeding, maternity wear, strollers, Halloween costumes, holiday attire, and more, priced at 50-90% off retail. Patrons can also meet with a child passenger safety technician from 10a-1p to ensure your childs carseat is installed correctly and keeping your kiddos safe.

General admission is free as long as you pre-register for the event which can be done by clicking here.

For more information, click here.