Hugh Jackman serves fans coffee at Civic Center Park in Denver

DENVER, Colo.-- On Wednesday, Hugh Jackman made a surprise stop in Denver at Civic Center Park before his concert tour.

He served Laughing Man® coffee at Civic Center Eats to fans in support of his foundation.

The Laughing Man® Brand and Foundation was founded by Hugh Jackman in 2011, according to a release.

Laughing Man® Coffee strives to ‘Make Every Cup Count™’ by donating a portion of sales from each purchase directly to the Laughing Man® Foundation, as stated in the release.

The Foundation supports coffee farming communities and programs that clear the way to sustainable health, growth, and success for coffee farmers and their families, according to the release.

Jackman performed on his “The Man. The Music. The Show.” concert tour on Wednesday night.