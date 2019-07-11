× Hot 90s before afternoon t-storms return this weekend

Hot and dry today at 93 degrees in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The record high is 102 set in 1954.

The Mountains start sunny. The chance of afternoon t-storms is small at 10%. Highs 70s, 80s and a few 90s.

Afternoon thunderstorms return on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On Friday, morning sunshine gives way to a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms across the Front Range. Highs around 92.

Saturday features the best chance of afternoon t-storms at 30%. Dry in the morning.

Sunday’s afternoon t-storm chance is 20%. Highs both days in the upper 80s.

Lingering afternoon t-storms continue on Monday.

Most of next week appears warmer and drier than normal. The Monsoon is weak and late.

