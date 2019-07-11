Health department: Westminster Red Robin source of E. coli outbreak

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Three people got E. coli this year from a Westminster Red Robin, and two of them were hospitalized.

According to a news release from the Tri-County Health Department, the restaurant, at 779 W. 146th Ave., closed July 10 for cleaning and sanitizing, food safety training for employees and testing for employees who handle the food.

One adult and two children tested positive for the bacteria E. coli O157:H7, and all three had eaten at the restaurant, according to the release.

A food safety inspection earlier this month showed improper employee hand washing, improper cleaning and sanitizing of food preparation surfaces and cross contamination between raw meat and other prepared food, according to the release.

Ashley Richter, communicable disease epidemiology manager at the Tri-County Health Department, said the source of the E. coli has not been determined, but the Tri-County Health Department and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are investigating the outbreak.

Symptoms of E. coli begin 1-10 days after ingesting the bacteria and include diarrhea, severe stomach pain, and sometimes fever and vomiting.

The departments ask people to contact their doctors or health care providers if they ate at that Red Robin since June 1, and developed any of the symptoms within 10 days of eating at the restaurant.