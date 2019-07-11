Greeley West business teacher, coach faces sexual assault charge

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley West High School business teacher and cross country coach is facing a sexual assault charge after being placed on leave a year ago while the Greeley Police Department investigated the allegations.

Rich Davis turned himself in to the Greeley Police Department Thursday, according to a news release from the Greeley-Evans School District 6, and is facing a charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

According to the release, he was placed on leave in July, 2019, after sexual assault allegations were reported by a student to the school administration. He remained on leave while the Greeley Police Department investigated.

Davis has worked at Greeley West High School since August, 2013.

“Student safety and security is always the number one priority in District 6,” the district stated, in the release.

If any student or guardian has information about Davis or the allegations, they can contact Det. Elizabeth Finch, with the Greeley Police Department, at 970-350-9682.