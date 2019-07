LOS ANGELES– Former Marine Sgt. Kirstie Ennis from Glenwood Springs, won the Pat Tillman Award for Service on Wednesday night at the ESPYS.

While on duty in Afghanistan, Ennis was in a crash that resulted in traumatic injuries and ultimately led to an above-knee amputation of her left leg. She is trying to become the first woman above-the-knee amputee to summit all seven of the world’s highest peaks.

She shared this speech after being awarded the ESPY.