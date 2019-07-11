Producers, cast members, and crew of the new movie "Diamond in the Rough" joined us to talk about this powerful movie filmed in Colorado, that focuses on PTSD and Homelessness. It took 10 years to bring this incredible film to the big screen. It premiers tonight, July 11th, at The Landmark Theater in Greenwood Village. The red carpet is at 6pm and the film starts at 7pm. Click here for FREE Tickets.AlertMe
“Diamond in the Rough” – Local Movie Premiere
