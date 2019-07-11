Denver animal shelter full of pets that ran away during Fourth of July fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A week after the Fourth of July, the Denver Animal Shelter is still full of pets that ran away during the fireworks.

“Dogs don’t want to go to barbecues they don’t want to go see the fireworks," Erica Carder, of the Denver Animal Shelter, said. “Dogs that you wouldn’t even expect to get spooked by the noise do get spooked. So if they’re out in the yard they will find a way out. They just want to get to safety.”

Carder said dogs are still coming in from the Fourth of July.

In the last seven days Carder said 174 animals have come in, which is more than the 145 that came in during the holiday last year.

“We see a really big intake of animals, just because so many animals get spooked and then this year we had the secondary part where we also had thunderstorms which wasn’t helpful either," Carder said.

Days later, many have not been claimed by owners.

“We also have only had about a third of those animals reclaimed so owners still aren’t necessarily thinking of coming to the animal shelter to get their animals," Carder said.

Carter recommends people keep dogs inside when there are fireworks and lock the windows. When dogs or even cats are scared, they'll often try to find a way to get out.

“If you do find an animal that is lost our recommendation is post on craigslist, post on NextDoor, make sure that people in the neighborhood know. Look at the fliers that are hung in your neighborhood as well and then bring the animal here because this is the best centralized place for people to be reunited with their pets," Carder said.

Carder also said it's really important for pets to have a tag or chip. After five days, if the shelter can't find any ID, they'll put the dog up for adoption.