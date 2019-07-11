Colorado backs fight for supervised injection sites

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has signed a legal brief supporting a safe/supervised injection site.

The brief includes signatures from six other states and Washington, D.C. supporting the city of Philadelphia in its fight to have a legal injection site.

It reads, in part, “The studies predict that the sites will reduce deaths and costs. And they are a unique solution to the common problem in many urban areas of rapid, unintended overdoses of heroin or fentanyl.”

Weiser declined to talk about it with FOX31 Thursday. His spokesperson said the brief, “speaks for itself.”

Both the city of Denver and state of Colorado, along with other cities and states, have looked at supervised injection sites as a way to reduce the number of overdose deaths, especially from heroin.

From 2010 to 2017, heroin overdose deaths in Colorado skyrocketed nearly 500 percent, from 46 to 224.

Many people and the federal government are still adamantly opposed to legal injection sites.

This year, the DEA likened them to crack houses and said they would increase public safety risks.

Colorado State Representative Susan Beckman also opposes them, sending FOX31 a statement that reads:

“It’s refreshing to see an Attorney General who respects the Tenth Amendment, but any endorsement of so-called Safe Injection Sites would be devastating to Colorado. We don’t want to import the tragedy in Vancouver, which was well-documented this year. We are already tripping over used hypodermic needles on the grounds of the State Capitol and our beloved South Platte River trails. That problem will grow exponentially in our state if Safe Injection Sites are approved.”