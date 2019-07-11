Climber falls 200 feet to death during peak descent near Aspen

This file photo shows the Maroon Bells. (Photo: Getty Images)

ASPEN, Colo. — Rescue personnel are working to retrieve the body of a man who fell to his death on a Colorado peak.

The Aspen Daily News reports the 61-year-old climber fell about 200 feet Wednesday on South Maroon Peak in the Elk Mountains near Aspen.

Authorities declined to identify the man beyond saying he was not an Aspen-area resident.

Authorities say the man climbed to the peak’s summit at 14,163 feet with two other men Wednesday.

Officials say he fell at about 12,600 feet during a descent along the peak’s standard route, where the terrain is steep and there is still a considerable amount of snow.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen are involved in the recovery effort.
