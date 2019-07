Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A new app created by Denver-based PuppTech can tell you if your pet might be getting too hot in your car.

A thermometer monitor's the car's temperature, and you enter your pet's information, like height, weight and breed, into the app.

The pet owner can then see all the information on their phone, and can receive texts from the app.

The package is about $200 and can be found at PuppTech.com.