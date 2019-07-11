64-year-old man dies while hiking with son off-trail in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 64-year-old man hiking with his son collapsed and died on Wednesday afternoon, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency personnel were called to the area of Lazy Z Road and Winiger Ridge Trail in unincorporated Boulder County about 3 p.m.

The man’s son said his father had collapsed and was unresponsive as they were hiking in an area off the trail.

Rescue crews were unable to revive the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was not released and the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play.