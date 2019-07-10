Wolf seen in Jackson County confirmed to be from Wyoming pack

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wolf recently seen in Jackson County and captured on video came from Wyoming, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Wednesday.
Wyoming Game and Fish said it was a dispersing male gray wolf from the state.
The collared wolf is from the Snake River pack and was last recorded by transmission signals on Feb. 12 near South Pass.
On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis released video of the wolf.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it will monitor the area but is not pursuing the wolf's location.