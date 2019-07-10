Wolf seen in Jackson County confirmed to be from Wyoming pack

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wolf recently seen in Jackson County and captured on video came from Wyoming, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Wednesday.

Wyoming Game and Fish said it was a dispersing male gray wolf from the state.

The collared wolf is from the Snake River pack and was last recorded by transmission signals on Feb. 12 near South Pass.

On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis released video of the wolf.

Wolves haven’t roamed Colorado since the mid-1940’s. This past weekend, a private citizen captured a wolf on video in Jackson County in northern Colorado. @COParksWildlife officials are working to verify the sighting as well as another in Grand County. pic.twitter.com/H9Z4Jg2Z7w — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 9, 2019

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it will monitor the area but is not pursuing the wolf’s location.