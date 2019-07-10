Saguaro cactus impales car in Arizona crash

Posted 1:25 pm, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 01:27PM, July 10, 2019

TUSCON, Ariz. — A driver escaped a bizarre accident with only minor injuries after reportedly crashing into a saguaro cactus and causing the prickly projectile to spear the car’s windshield, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials responded to a single-vehicle crash in Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported somebody called in and said a driver had gone through a median and struck a cactus.

The driver was reportedly detained after showing signs of impairment, the newspaper reported.

