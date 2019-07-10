Problems adding up at four Denver-area apartment complexes owned by same company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Issues are mounting at several Denver-area apartment complexes that are all owned by the same company.

On Tuesday, the FOX31 Problem Solvers reported on problems at the Advenir at Cherry Creek North.

Now, tenants at Advenir Lowry, Advenir Stapleton and Advenir Del Arte in Aurora have reached out to the Problem Solvers to shed light on what they call “unlivable conditions.”

“Oh, it’s absolutely disgust,” said Rachel Brown, a former tenant at the Lowry location.

Problems at the complexes include a lack of running water, mold, and infestations of rats, raccoons and mice.

“We’ve got [mold] here. We’ve got random spots throughout the dining area,” tenant Matt Hires said.

Tenants are coming forward. They say they are fed up with the conditions of their apartments.

“There are rats and they’re huge,” said Alyssa Andrews, who lives at Advenir Cherry Creek North and captured cellphone video of rats near the dumpster. She said she has seen them coming out of the basement level of the building.

A tenant living at the Advenir Stapleton said his apartment has become a health hazard.

“I was hospitalized at University of Colorado Hospital for severe repertory stuff. I’m a healthy guy. I’ve never been hospitalized,” Hire said.

FOX31: “And you say it correlates to this?”

Hire: “Absolutely.”

In June, the Advenir Del Arte apartments in Aurora were the center of a Problem Solvers investigation after tenants reported hearing and seeing raccoons in the attic.

Brown was a tenant at the Advenir Lowry. She said she discovered mice in her apartment and has since moved out.

“We noticed droppings everywhere and then they started scurrying into our kitchen and we realized they were probably nesting in our center island,” Brown said. “We would get sewage water in our apartment. It took them four days to even reply to our maintenance request.”

The apartments are all owned by Advenir Living, a Miami-based real estate company.

“I feel like the people, I guess running it in another state thousands of miles away, just don’t care what’s going on here” Brown said.

Several tenants tell FOX31 their work order requests have been ignored by the front office.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Advenir for comment. They issued this statement:

“Advenir Living has a strong commitment to our Communities as well as our Residents. Advenir at Cherry Creek North experienced a plumbing issue that required us to turn water off for a period of time while repairs were being completed. Residents were notified of the outage and also kept informed as to the progress of the repair, as well as a time frame for completion. Repairs have been completed and water has been restored to the Community.

In regards to the pest control concern, this was unfortunately caused by an issue outside of the Community. We are aware of the situation and are working closely with our pest control company. We strongly encourage our Residents to submit service needs via their online Resident Portal. We appreciate our residents and look forward to resolving any outstanding issues.”

Meanwhile, some tenants say they are sick of waiting for the problems to be fixed and may take legal action.

“Running a business, you still need to make sure people are safe and they need to be held accountable for what they’re doing or rather lack of what they’re doing,” Brown said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, running water service had been restored to the Advenir at Cherry Creek North.