Police: Driver killed in Commerce City after running stop sign, crashing into cement mixer

July 10, 2019

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, the Commerce City Police Department said.

The crash happened at East 64th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard about 6:50 a.m.

Police said a driver in a four-door sedan going eastbound on 64th Avenue ran a stop sign and was hit by a semitruck cement mixer that was going southbound on Brighton Boulevard.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The name, age and gender were not released. The driver was the sole occupant of the sedan.

The semitruck driver was the only occupant and was not injured.

Brighton Boulevard is expected to be closed between East 60th and East 68th avenues until about noon for the investigation.

