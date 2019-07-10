Paella at Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you looking for a little Spanish flair this summer? You might want to check out Ultreia, which is located in Denver's Historic Union Station. Ultreia is the latest from Crafted concepts, the group behind four award winning Denver restaurants, Rioja, Stoic & Genuine, Euclid Hall and Bistro Vendome.

Recently Ultreia launched a paella catering program called Paella on the Patio. A unique opportunity for people to have them come to your home and cook paella in your backyard on a giant size Spanish paella pans, your guest may never want to leave.

The Chefs from Ultreia stopped by our studio and showed us their secret tip to a perfect paella.