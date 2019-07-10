Mom, 3 children reported missing in western Colorado found safe in Evans

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A woman and her three children who had not been seen for days in western Colorado have been found safe about 300 miles from where they were last seen, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Shiann Moore, 27, of Clifton, was believed to be with her three children, 10-year-old Lillie Faries, 7-year-old Timonty Pearce and 10-month-old Sabrina Pearce.

Moore and her children were reported missing Monday night by family who had not heard from them in several days, the sheriff’s office said.

They were last seen Saturday night at a residence on East Carolina Avenue in Fruita.

They were found in Evans, near Greeley, after a citizen recognized them from the endangered missing person alert and news coverage.

The Evans Police Department made contact with them and reported they were in good health.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led to their disappearance.