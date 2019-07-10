Lego ‘Park People’ take up residence in Republic Plaza Park in downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo-- On Wednesday, 'Park People' will be spotted in Republic Plaza Park on 17th Street in downtown Denver.

The interactive art installation was created by LEGO® artist Nathan Sawaya. It is made entirely of legos in the form of six people in different positions on park benches.

“The viewer is encouraged to sit with the art, to feel it and even to converse with it,” Sawaya says. “These life-size figures are there to keep people company. They are there to brighten a family portrait. Or, just be a new friend for social media. They are there to be a confidant, and, they will never reveal any secrets.”

Previously a NYC corporate lawyer, Nathan Sawaya is the first artist ever to take the LEGO® toy into the art world as a medium, according to a release.

Here are the rules for the exhibit:

Share the bench

Take selfies

Take photos

No climbing

No drinking/eating

No smoking

The interactive art installation will be at Republic Park Plaza from July 10-August 27.