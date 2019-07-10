× KDVR.com is top TV news website in Denver; most unique visitors for 12 months

DENVER — The momentum continues at FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2, Tribune Media’s FOX and CW affiliates. FOX31 has been Denver’s #1 TV station in digital visitors for 12 months in a row, according to data from Comscore.*

KDVR.com (KDVR and KWGN share a website for the Denver duopoly) had the most unique digital visitors for 12 months, from June 2018-May 2019, marking the first time the station has spent an entire year as number one.

“We are proud of the momentum behind the on-air ratings at FOX31 and Channel 2 and our digital effort is making waves of its own,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of KDVR-TV and KWGN-TV. “Being able to claim the number one digital spot for the past year is a huge accomplishment, and we’re proud that Coloradans are turning to us on-air, online and in the community.”

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-defined list including KDVR.com, 9News.com, TheDenverChannel.com and CBS Local Denver, June 2018-May 2019, Denver