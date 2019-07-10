KDVR.com is top TV news website in Denver; most unique visitors for 12 months

Posted 9:55 am, July 10, 2019, by
FOX31 KDVR

DENVER — The momentum continues at FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2, Tribune Media’s FOX and CW affiliates. FOX31 has been Denver’s #1 TV station in digital visitors for 12 months in a row, according to data from Comscore.*

KDVR.com (KDVR and KWGN share a website for the Denver duopoly) had the most unique digital visitors for 12 months, from June 2018-May 2019, marking the first time the station has spent an entire year as number one.

“We are proud of the momentum behind the on-air ratings at FOX31 and Channel 2 and our digital effort is making waves of its own,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of KDVR-TV and KWGN-TV. “Being able to claim the number one digital spot for the past year is a huge accomplishment, and we’re proud that Coloradans are turning to us on-air, online and in the community.”

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-defined list including KDVR.com, 9News.com, TheDenverChannel.com and CBS Local Denver, June 2018-May 2019, Denver

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.