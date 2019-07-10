× Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 12-year-old Littleton girl

LITTLETON, Colo.– The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release on Wednesday morning asking for help finding a missing/endangered child.

According to the release, Brianna Sharpe was last seen in the 6400 block of S Parfet Way in Littleton around 4:15am. She left in a brown/tan SUV (possibly Audi). The vehicle was driven by an unknown male wearing a blue shirt & tan pants.

Sharpe is described as 4 foot 11 inches, 110 pounds with brown hair (possibly dyed black or other colors). She was last seen wearing a white sundress, according to the release.

If you have any information, please call 911.