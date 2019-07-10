× Jefferson County offers call-in meditation program

LAKEWOOD — The Jefferson County Public Library is offering free meditation classes with the convenience of not even having to leave your home.

The library created a guided meditation call-in program for folks who wish to participate.

“We’ve decided to make it really easy and just have people attend by their phones,” explained Cecilia LaFrance, a coordinator with the Jefferson County Public Library.

The program was created to help support the growing interest for meditation in Jefferson County.

The library teamed up with a clinical psychologist with the Jefferson Center for Mental Health to make the program possible.

Each Wednesday at 10am, folks can call in and listen to a guided meditation class from Caitlin Stell; she’s the clinical psychologist who hosts the program.

The session lasts 30 minutes.

People can join by calling 303.502.5189 each Wednesday at 10am (MT).

A schedule of upcoming meditation classes can be found here.