Jefferson County offers call-in meditation program

Posted 6:15 pm, July 10, 2019, by

LAKEWOOD — The Jefferson County Public Library is offering free meditation classes with the convenience of not even having to leave your home.

The library created a guided meditation call-in program for folks who wish to participate.

“We’ve decided to make it really easy and just have people attend by their phones,” explained Cecilia LaFrance, a coordinator with the Jefferson County Public Library.

The program was created to help support the growing interest for meditation in Jefferson County.

The library teamed up with a clinical psychologist with the Jefferson Center for Mental Health to make the program possible.

Each Wednesday at 10am, folks can call in and listen to a guided meditation class from Caitlin Stell; she’s the clinical psychologist who hosts the program.

The session lasts 30 minutes.

People can join by calling 303.502.5189 each Wednesday at 10am (MT).

A schedule of upcoming meditation classes can be found here.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.