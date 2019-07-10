Hot temps and storms return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It'll be a very pleasant night across metro Denver with clear skies, a nice breeze and comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s.

The heat arrives tomorrow in the city with highs reaching the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

We will stay hot on Friday with highs again in the low 90s, but there will be more clouds in the afternoon and a few thunderstorms too.

The next best chance for showers & thunderstorms will be over the weekend with afternoon storms possible both days especially on Saturday.

Temperatures will head back into the 90s next week with only a few hit & miss storms possible each day.

