× Gov. Polis challenges New Mexico governor to ‘chile taste-off’

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis challenged New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to a “chile taste-off” Wednesday.

Polis announced the challenge on Twitter after he re-tweeted a post by LGBT advocacy group One Colorado asking whether New Mexico or Colorado has the best green chile.

Grisham was quick to defend her state’s chile.

“If Pueblo chile were any good, it would have been on national shelves before now. If Colorado wants to go chile to chile, no question that New Mexico can bring the heat – Hatch chile is, has always been and will always be the greatest in the world,” she said on Twitter.

Polis challenged Grisham to a chile taste-off in Trinidad.

I agree with @GovMLG on a lot of things, but we disagree on this one. I challenge @GovMLG to a chile taste-off in Trinidad! Let’s put this to the test. https://t.co/xIh3PWE8Gy — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 10, 2019

Some Colorado lawmakers backed up Polis, including state Sen. Leroy Garcia, who represents Pueblo.

Sorry @GovMLG, but everyone knows #Colorado has the best green chile. Feel free to come to Pueblo and taste for yourself. https://t.co/e1dMglXexg — Leroy Garcia (@Leroy_Garcia) July 10, 2019

In one tweet, Polis misspelled the chile as “chili.” Grisham capitalized on the mistake.