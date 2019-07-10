× Free Broncos training camp session for fans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

DENVER, Colo.– On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos announced a free training camp stadium session taking place at Broncos Stadium at Mile High from 2:15-4:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Fans will need to get a mobile ticket ahead of the event. Tickets will be available for mobile download through Ticketmaster.

Season-ticket holders will have early access to tickets at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and the general public will be able to download their free tickets on Friday at 10 a.m. All seating will be general admission and limited stadium parking will be available for $10, all according to a release from the Broncos.

Parking lots for the stadium session will open at 10:15 a.m. with stadium gates opening at 12:15 p.m. Fans are encouraged to plan accordingly as standard stadium security procedures including the NFL’s clear bag policy will be in place.

In addition to the on-field portion of the day, the Broncos will host several family friendly activities including:

Miles the Mascot’s Birthday Celebration – Free Miles visor to first 1,000 Kids (12 and under)

Kids Zone featuring inflatables and Jr. Training Camp Football Drills

Face painters

Performances by Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Stampede Drumline

Thunderstorm in-stadium jump

Post-practice player autographs

For additional information about Broncos Training Camp powered by Ford, here’s the link.