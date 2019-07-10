× Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver who killed Parker bicyclist

PARKER, Colo– The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a bicyclist on the 4th of July.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the Parker resident was hit while biking on Pine Drive at Centennial Drive, just South of Lincoln Avenue in Parker. The crash happened in front of Parker Core Knowledge Charter School.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office has identified the cyclist as Edward “Chuck” Vogel, age 64, from Parker. The official cause and manner of his death is pending further investigation and will be determined by the Coroner.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying who may have been driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Investigators believe the driver continued South on Pine Drive and turned West onto Main St then into the Town and Country Townhomes, where the vehicle was discovered abandoned.

If you believe you have surveillance video of this car after the crash and along the suspected route or any other information about the driver of this vehicle, please call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at (720) 913-7867.