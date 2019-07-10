Denver Animal Control reiterates dangers of leaving dogs in cars, even for brief periods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Animal Control is reiterating the dangers of leaving a dog inside a car during the summer, even for brief periods.

On Wednesday, a FOX31 and Channel 2 crew rode with animal control officers for about an hour. During that time, they received two calls for dogs left in hot cars.

Animal Protection Officer Daniel Ettinger says they have responded to such calls in parking lots ranging from the Denver Zoo to Elitch Gardens.

The reminder is always top of mind, especially after a dog recently died in a hot car in Rifle.

“Someone thinks it’s only for a few minutes,” says Ettinger.

On Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock spent 10 minutes in a car. The high temperature Wednesday was 86 degrees, slightly below average for mid-July.

"After only 10 minutes, his temperature & pulse have increased, but he is human. A dog left alone in a car, even for a few mins, can suffer heatstroke, brain damage, even death," Denver Public Health and Environment said via Twitter.