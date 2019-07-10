× Chief of Wheat Ridge Police Department announces retirement after 42-years in law enforcement

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo.– The Wheat Ridge Police Department announced on Wednesday that Chief Dan Brennan will retire after a 42-year career in law enforcement.

Brennan began his career with the Lakewood Police Department rising through the ranks from Police Agent to Sergeant to Lieutenant, and finally Commander. During his career at Lakewood Police Department, he worked a variety of operational and administrative assignments including patrol, investigations, internal affairs, training, recruitment, budgeting, national accreditation, and grants. He also served on the tactical team for 17 years and as a trainer in a variety of subjects, all according to Wheat Ridge Police Department.

After being appointed Chief of the Wheat Ridge Police Department in 2005, Brennan achieved many accomplishments including deploying the body worn camera program across the department; accreditation recognition through the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police and the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies; and working with City staff to implement a competitive compensation and performance evaluation plan for the city. He also led the regionalization efforts of a countywide police, fire and EMS communications center, Jeffcom911; the creation of a regional SWAT Team; and the implementation of a regional law enforcement records management system, all according to a release from Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Chief Brennan has advocated a community policing approach to responding to crime, traffic, and quality of life issues in the community; has put in place a program to ensure all officers and supervisors receive CIT mental health training; and has instituted efforts to engage community and stakeholder groups to share information and listen to community concerns. He has served on various local, state and national committees, and as the President of the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, as stated in the release.

“Over the course of the past 42 years, Chief Dan Brennan has tirelessly provided a vital public service to the community in partnership with organizations and agencies throughout Jefferson County,” stated Patrick Goff city manager of Wheat Ridge. “He has led the Wheat Ridge Police Department for more than 14 years and exemplifies the values of integrity, respect, courage, perseverance and initiative that lay the foundation for officers and staff who protect and serve our City.”

“Chief Brennan’s last day with the department will be July 19 and at that time we will appoint an interim Chief. This summer we will conduct a national search to find the candidate who can continue to move the department forward with the same level of commitment and dedication exhibited by Chief Brennan during his career in Wheat Ridge. We wish him all the best as he looks forward to spending more time with his family and his many interests,” continued Goff.