Brighton man charged after fatal Nebraska fight

Posted 8:25 am, July 10, 2019, by

OGALLALA, Neb. — A Brighton man has been accused of fatally beating a man in western Nebraska during a fight over the July Fourth holiday.

Keith County Court records say 42-year-old Timothy Walker is charged with felony manslaughter.

His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday. Walker’s next court hearing is scheduled for July 22.

Authorities say Walker and 31-year-old Justin Borowski got into a fight the night of July Fourth at a home north of Lake McConaughy.

An arrest affidavit says Walker accused Borowski of stealing his prescription medication.

Borowski later was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. The affidavit says Borowski died Friday at a Kearney hospital. He lived in Grant, Nebraska.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.