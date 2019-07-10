Baby in good condition after being dropped off at Cañon City fire station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAÑON CITY, Colo. -- A southern Colorado father dropped off his newborn baby at a fire station Tuesday morning. The moment was a first for Cañon City and the 65th case in Colorado history.

Lt. Shane Roberts with the Cañon City Fire Department says a days-old baby boy was dropped off by a young man at one of the fire stations.

“He said he had found the baby outside of his doorstep -- just outside of his house -- and didn’t know what to do with it,” explained Roberts.

Instantly, training and instincts kicked in.

“A lot of us are dads and so they made sure the baby was OK,” added Roberts.

Firefighters immediately called police and took the baby to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, police discovered the young man was actually the baby’s father.

“There is no reason to lie. The law is designed to protect you from having to lie,” said Linda Prudhomme with Colorado Safe Haven for Newborns. She says this is precisely what the law is for.

In 2000, Colorado made it so that parents can take their newborn baby to a local fire station or hospital with essentially no questions asked.

“So long as the baby is unharmed, no criminal charges will be filed,” said Prudhomme.

Lt. Roberts says the baby was in good condition when he was brought in. It’s a case his department will not soon forget.

“The thing that I’m so thankful for is that they made a good decision and thought about the well-being of the child ,” added Roberts.