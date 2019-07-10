Afternoon t-storms return for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today looks like another dry day across the Front Range. Sunshine for Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

I'm forecasting highs around 85.

The Mountains look sunny then turning partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the 70s, 80s and a couple 90s in the lowest valleys.

Thursday looks mostly dry across the Front Range. Highs around 92.

We'll see a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms on Friday, high 93.

The chance goes up to 30% on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Sunny mornings. Highs in the upper 80s.

Afternoon thunderstorm chances drop to 20% on Monday and Tuesday. Highs around 90.

