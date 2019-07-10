3 women rescued from Avalanche Lake southwest of Aspen

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Three women on a six-day hike through the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area were rescued Tuesday night after one of them got injured, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the women activated a personal locator emergency beacon near Avalanche Lake.

The women were hiking the 38.6-mile Capitol Creek Loop to Haystack Mountain, setting out on Saturday and scheduled to finish sometime Thursday.

A two-man team flew to the site by a High Altitude Aviation Training Site helicopter.

Just before 8 p.m., the team found a 24-year-old woman with a leg injury and the two other hikers.

About 8:10 p.m., the helicopter arrived at Sardy Field in Aspen with the injured hiker. She was evaluated and released by medical personnel.

The helicopter returned and just after 8:30 p.m., everyone was safely rescued from the site, the sheriff’s office said.

The rescue included 18 volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen, the High Altitude Aviation Training Site, Aspen Ambulance and the sheriff’s office.

The Capitol Creek Loop is moderately traveled in the White River National Forest Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area that is accessed 26 miles southwest of Aspen.