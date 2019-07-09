× Wildfire in Costilla County estimated at 30-50 acres

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire in southern Colorado has burned an estimated 30 to 50 acres, according to the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tobin Fire is burning on Mount Blanca, near Costilla County’s boundary with Huerfano and Alamosa counties.

Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s office said there was no confirmation on the percentage of containment.

No evacuation orders have been issued.

The fire is believed to have started Tuesday morning. Its cause is currently unknown.