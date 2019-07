Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If it's just too hot to sleep in your home... you need to call Apex QuietCool Advanced Whole House/Attic Fans! They are Colorado's ONLY dedicated QC dealer. Apex QC Fans are so cool, quiet, and efficient! They cost less than one penny an hour to run. And they're great to use alone, or in conjunction with your A/C.

Call 720-468-3890 and mention Colorado's Best and you'll receive a $100 Visa gift card at the time of installation.