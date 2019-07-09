× Thunderstorm-free today but they return for the weekend

We’re in for a totally dry day today in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The Mountains stay dry as well. A rare storm-free day.

Front Range highs around 88. Mountain highs in the 70s and 80s. Lots of sunshine. The normal high right now is 89 degrees.

Wednesday looks mostly dry as well across the Front Range.

Isolated 10-20% chances for afternoon t-storms return Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s chance could go up to 30%. Sunny mornings.

High temps around 90 on Thursday-Sunday.

