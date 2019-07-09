Summer heat on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It'll be a very pleasant evening under clear skies and comfortable temperatures overnight in the mid to upper 50s.

Your Wednesday will bring more of the same with plenty of sunshine, a little breezy and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s across metro Denver.

The heat returns with hot 90s for Thursday & Friday with mainly sunny skies and only an isolated storm possible late in the day.

Our rain chances go up with scattered thunderstorms possible on Saturday & Sunday afternoon and evening. Your weekend won't be a wash out. And, temperatures will be in the slightly less hot upper 80s.

A few more storms will rumble into the afternoon forecast again on Monday & Tuesday.

